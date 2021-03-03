STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Defunct Kendrapara tubewells spew water woes ahead of harsh summer

With summer setting in, several villages in Kendrapara district are staring at acute drinking water crisis owing to defunct tubewells. 

Published: 03rd March 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

A defunct tubewell at a village in Kendrapara| Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With summer setting in, several villages in Kendrapara district are staring at acute drinking water crisis owing to defunct tubewells.  To mitigate the issue, a Rs 241 crore mega-drinking water supply project for the coastal pockets of the  district, was launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2018 and scheduled to be completed within two years. But the project remains incomplete. 

While day temperature in the district is already hovering around 39 degree Celsius, the situation is likely to worsen in the months of April and May. “In the absence of tubewells, residents of several villages are forced to use contaminated water from ponds, rivers and other sources. Water scarcity will make the summers more cruel,” said Arjun Mandal of Batighar village under Mahakalapada block. 

In the seaside villages, even the tubewells spew water with high salinity level forcing people to trek  to faraway places during summer to get water. Residents of Barakandha, Dasarajpur, Tentulikandha,   Ramanagar, Suniti, Kharinasi, Kajalapatia, Bagapatia, Jamboo and other villages said they are facing severe drinking water crisis and the problem has aggravated with the onset of summer.

“We are forced to consume water collected from a pond as three tubewells in our village are not functioning,” said Nalini Jena of Barakandha.  Hardly few villagers boil water collected from ponds before consumption, though the majority of them do not even filter it,” said Ashok Jena of Barakandha .

Vice president of Kendrapara Citizen Forum, Amarabara Biswal alleged around 1,000 tubewells are not functioning in the district. Senior Congress leader Ganeswar Behera seconded saying drinking water scarcity has worsened in many villages.

“Women and children armed with a pitcher in the left hand and three other vessels atop their heads, moving in small groups on narrow alleys in search of water is a familiar sight in the villages during summer,” he said. 

Executive engineer of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, Basant Kumar Nayak said of 17,038 tubewells in 249 gram panchayats of the district, around 400 are lying defunct. “We will repair all the  defunct tubewells across the  district soon,” he assured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp