Paddy procurement: House panel suggests renewal of lapsed tokens

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State government’s claim of a robust online token system for paddy procurement has fallen flat with farmers spending sleepless nights in the open to sell their produce, an Assembly committee has recommended the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) department to buy all marketable surplus paddy from registered farmers before the end of kharif marketing season.

Taking serious note of the farmers’ problems that rocked the budget session of the Assembly, the departmentally-related standing committee on FS&CW and Cooperation departments said the government is bound to procure paddy from all registered farmers. As distressing scenes were witnessed from across the State with farmers threatening to commit suicide if their produce are not procured at the authorised mandis, the House panel headed by senior Congress member Narasingha Mishra urged the government to direct the department to renew tokens that have lapsed due to mismanagement at market yards.

The prevailing crisis is an offshoot of a nexus between mandi functionaries who are under the administrative control of Cooperation department and rice millers, the committee noted and suggested neither rice millers nor their agents be allowed to enter paddy purchase centres (PPCs).

The committee further recommended to install CCTV cameras at all the PPCs to ensure transparency in mandi management and prevent entry of agents of rice millers and private traders into the centres. The house panel suggested the government to assign the job of buying paddy from those farmers who could not sell their produce to State appointed agencies, to Food Corporation of India (FCI). “As per law, if a farmer is not able to sell his produce to any of the State government agencies, it is the responsibility of the FCI to purchase it,” Mishra told the TNIE.

The committee also suggested the government to open mandis in gram panchayats having requisite infrastructure in the next kharif season.During a recent debate on farmers’ problems in the context of mandi irregularities, Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain put the blame on farmers whose tokens had lapsed as they failed to bring their paddy to the mandis on the specified dates. However, the fact remains that majority of small and marginal farmers are not getting a chance to sell their paddy while some favoured few are getting multiple chances to dispose of their stocks.