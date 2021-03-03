STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Paddy procurement: House panel suggests renewal of lapsed tokens

The committee also suggested the government to open mandis in gram panchayats having requisite infrastructure in the next kharif season.

Published: 03rd March 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy Crop

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State government’s claim of a robust online token system for paddy procurement has fallen flat with farmers spending sleepless nights in the open to sell their produce, an Assembly committee has recommended the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) department to buy all marketable surplus paddy from registered farmers before the end of kharif marketing season.

Taking serious note of the farmers’ problems that rocked the budget session of the Assembly, the departmentally-related standing committee on FS&CW and Cooperation departments said the government is bound to procure paddy from all registered farmers. As distressing scenes were witnessed from across the State with farmers threatening to commit suicide if their produce are not procured at the authorised mandis, the House panel headed by senior Congress member Narasingha Mishra urged the government to direct the department to renew tokens that have lapsed due to mismanagement at market yards. 

The prevailing crisis is an offshoot of a nexus between mandi functionaries who are under the administrative control of Cooperation department and rice millers, the committee noted and suggested neither rice millers nor their agents be allowed to enter paddy purchase centres (PPCs).

The committee further recommended to install CCTV cameras at all the PPCs to ensure transparency in mandi management and prevent entry of agents of rice millers and private traders into the centres. The house panel suggested the government to assign the job of buying paddy from those farmers who could not sell their produce to State appointed agencies, to Food Corporation of India (FCI).  “As per law, if a farmer is not able to sell his produce to any of the State government agencies, it is the responsibility of the FCI to purchase it,” Mishra told the TNIE.

The committee also suggested the government to open mandis in gram panchayats having requisite infrastructure in the next kharif season.During a recent debate on farmers’ problems in the context of mandi irregularities, Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain put the blame on farmers whose tokens had lapsed as they failed to bring their paddy to the mandis on the specified dates. However, the fact remains that majority of small and marginal farmers are not getting a chance to sell their paddy while some favoured few are getting multiple chances to dispose of their stocks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
paddy procurement paddy farmers Odisha farmers
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp