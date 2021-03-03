Prakash Javadekar tells officials to control fire in Similipal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday directed officials concerned to take immediate steps to control the wildfire in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district. Responding to a tweet by Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the issue, Javadekar said he has sought a report on the forest fire from the authorities concerned.

Terming the forest fire at Similipal as alarming, Pradhan had sought intervention of Javadekar and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. This year, the early onset of summer has aggravated the forest fire situation and going by official sources, the incidence is higher than the previous years. Between February 27 and March 1, Odisha has reported 195 large fire incidents, says a Forest Survey of India report. In the last seven days, the State has recorded over 7,300 forest fire, highest in the country, says the report.

Meanwhile, the Forest department has intensified its wildfire mitigation measures. As many as 21 squads led by deputy rangers have been formed for each range across five divisions - North and South STR (Wildlife) besides Baripada, Rairangpur and Karanjia (Territorial) - to deal with the situation.

According to Deputy Director STR Jagyandatta Pati, while some forest fires in the reserve are accidental, most are man-made. Locals set trees on fire for Mahua collection leading to the situation. Village-level meetings are being conducted to spread awareness among tribals to refrain from such practices.