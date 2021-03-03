CM Naveen Patnaik launches welfare schemes for SC, ST students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched several welfare measures and inaugurated three ‘Akankhya’ hostels for the SC and ST students at Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela under the 5T initiative of the State Government.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 68 general hostels constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crore at different parts of the State. He said the government has deposited Rs 101 towards post matric scholarship in the bank accounts of around 50,000 SC and ST students towards post-matric scholarship.

He launched the ‘Mo Chhatrabasa’ cards for around 5.75 lakh SC and ST students staying in hostels. Besides, he also started the ‘Sanhati Programme’ which will enable around 1.5 lakh students to avail primary education in their mother tongue.

Launching the employment-based skill development programme Prayas for SC, ST and OBC students, the Chief Minister said that it is a major initiative taken up by the government. The Prayas scheme will benefit 7,500 students.