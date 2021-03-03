Odisha govt to decide liquor shops through lottery

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to settle all existing sanctioned IMFL ‘Off ’ and Country Liquor (ENA based) shops for 2021-22 onwards through lottery by inviting applications on fixed monthly consideration money basis. The date for lottery shall be fixed by district Collectors.

The initiative has been taken up under 5T action plan of Excise department. As per a notification, the Collectors will issue a notice inviting applications in next few days. Applications will have to be submitted online through the Excise department portal and a 14-day window will be provided for submission.

The notification said that an applicant has to submit a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1 lakh online. He also needs to deposit an earnest money deposit (EMD) equivalent to three months consideration money of the shop applied for. In the case of unsuccessful applicants the EMD will be refunded online within 15 days of completion of lottery. The notification maintained that licence once granted will continue for five years including year of grant unless otherwise directed by the State government.