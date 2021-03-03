STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha’s Feb GST collection highest in country

The state has been registering highest growth in gross GST collection as compared to all other major states consecutively for the last three months.

Published: 03rd March 2021 07:32 AM

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a gross GST collection of Rs 3,340.56 crore in February 2021, Odisha has posted a growth of 20 per cent (pc) against the national average of seven pc, the highest among all major states. The GST collection in February 2020 was Rs 2,790.16 crore.

The State has been registering highest growth in gross GST collection as compared to all other major states consecutively for the last three months. While the growth was recorded 25.3 pc in January, it was 20 pc each in December last and February this year.

The growth has been attributed to 69.8 pc rise in IGST collection, which was Rs 1,345.79 crore last month as against Rs 792.59 crore in February 2020. Commissioner of CT and GST Sushil Kumar Lohani said the rise in IGST collection was due to higher demand from other states for basic raw materials and intermediate products produced in Odisha like iron ore, steel, bauxite, aluminium and coal.

Odisha has posted a growth of 0.5 pc in SGST, 0.87 pc in CGST and 2.72 pc in Cess. The SGST collection in February was Rs 781.06 crore as compared to Rs 777.71 crore collected during the previous month.

The collection of VAT of Rs 828.94 crore from petrol and liquor during February was the second highest during the current financial year registering a growth of 18.96 pc. The collection from petroleum products was Rs 670.55 crore against Rs 542.16 crore and from liquor it was Rs 158.39 crore.

However, the collection of gross GST and SGST which was -35.25 pc and -32.79 pc respectively at the end of the first quarter owing to unprecedented shutdown following Covid-19 pandemic has recovered to -1.76 pc and -7.55 pc by the end of February this year compared to the corresponding period of previous financial year (FY).

The progressive growth continued to be negative as Rs 26,567 crore could be collected during the April-February period this fiscal as against Rs 27,044 crore collected during the same period last fiscal.The CT and GST organisation has been focusing on increasing the tax-base of GST with regular survey and registration. As many as 42,796 new registrants have been brought under the GST fold in the current FY.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner has directed to initiate statutory action against the defaulting drawing disbursement officers if they are found violating the directives relating to mandatory Government procurement of goods and services from GST registered dealers. 

