Resistance marks public hearing for IOCL’s acid plant  

Nearly 25 villages of four panchayats - Kothi, Biswali, Mangarajpur and Bagadia - would be affected by the Rs 13,805 cr project. 

Published: 03rd March 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 08:10 AM

Locals at the public hearing in Paradip

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Amid growing resistance from locals towards the proposed Paraxylene and Purified Terephthalic Acid (PX-PTA) project of IOCL, Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) on Tuesday conducted a public hearing at the Kalyan Mandap in the port city. 

The 1.2 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) facility, which will be integrated with IOCL’s Paradip refinery and petrochemical complex, has been facing stiff opposition by residents of adjoining villages over pollution issues. 

Nearly 25 villages of four panchayats - Kothi, Biswali, Mangarajpur and Bagadia - would be affected by the Rs 13,805 cr project.  Various issues like adequate employment opportunities for locals and pollution control measures, were discussed.  

The locals alleged that the oil major is already violating environmental norms in operation of the existing petroleum refinery in Paradip. “Air pollution due to IOCL activities has damaged betel plantations, contaminated groundwater and led to outbreak of a host of ailments. But even OSPCB is not initiating action against the company for breaching pollution norms,” claimed the locals. 

Meanwhile, residents of many affected villages skipped the hearing. Sarpanchs of the four affected panchayats were conspicuous by their absence. So were other elected representatives.  The locals were also reportedly miffed at the venue of the hearing scheduled 20 km away in Paradip instead of the affected villages. 

Regional Officer of OSPCB, Paradip Dillip Dash informed that total 60 people participated in the public hearing, majority of whom opposed the project. “The statements and opinions of participants have been video recorded to send to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and MoEF for environmental clearance of the plant,” he said.  Paradip ADM Kanhu Charan Dhir presided over the hearing which was attended by various local organisations, public representatives and village chiefs.

