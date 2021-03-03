Sambalpur man gets lifer for killing wife

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: District and Sessions judge, Sambalpur Biranchi Narayan Mohanty on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a man for murdering his wife in 2018.

The convict, Ramesh Kumbhar of Sindurpankh within under police limits, had attacked his wife Sanjita Chowdhury, her mother and niece, with a sword inside the family court on April 23, 2018. The trio had come to the court for reconciliation. They sustained grievous injuries in the attack.

Following the incident, Sanjita, her mother and niece were rushed to the district headquarters hospital. Later, Sanjita was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla but she succumbed to injuries during treatment. Public prosecutor Dipti Ranjan Sendh said, the accused was found guilty under sections 302, 307, 323, and 449 of the IPC besides 27 (I) of the Arms Act.