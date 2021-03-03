STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tenant drugs landlord in Malkangiri, robs Rs 35 lakh ornaments

Accused also decamps with Rs 2 lakh cash from the jeweller’s home

Published: 03rd March 2021 08:00 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  In a peculiar case of robbery, a tenant couple decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 35 lakh and cash of Rs 2 lakh from their landlord, a jeweller, after sedating him and his family at BB Guda in Malkangiri town on Monday night.

The tenants, identified as Jagdish and his wife Archana, were staying in the house of victim Subash Patil since the last three months. Subash owns a jewellery shop at the Main Road in Malkangiri town. Police sources said Jagdish hailed from Andhra Pradesh and had come to Malkangiri in search of job.

Last night, Jagdish distributed sedative-laced sweets among Subash and his family members claiming that he had bagged a job. After having the sweets in dinner, the jeweller’s family went to bed after locking their doors. Some moments later, the sedative started to show its effect and the entire family became unconscious.

Subsequently, Jagdish entered Subash’s home through the window and found gold ornaments and Rs 2 lakh cash lying in the open inside. He collected the ornaments and the cash before fleeing the house with his wife. Police said Subash had not kept the jewellery and cash in the locker as he had to take those to his store on Tuesday morning. The worth of the looted ornaments is estimated to be around Rs 35 lakh.

Sources said Jagdish had prepared the blueprint for robbing Subash three months back. He planned to live as a tenant in the jeweller’s house and then carry out his robbery plan.  On getting information, Malkangiri Model IIC Rama Prasad Nag rushed to Subash’s house. Investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused, the IIC added.

Odisha crime Odisha police Malkangiri
Comments

