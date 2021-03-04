STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1999 Odisha gangrape case: Test identification parade of prime accused held after 22 years

While the TIP continued for 30 minutes, the jail officer will appear before court as a witness during the trial to state whether the victim was able to identify the accused or not.

BHUBANESWAR: The test identification parade (TIP) of the prime accused in 1999 Barang gangrape Bibekananda Biswal alias Biban was conducted at the Special Jail in Jharpada on Wednesday.

Around 10 inmates including Biban were directed to remain present in front of a magistrate and the jail officer when the TIP started and the victim attempted to identify the prime accused after 22 years of the incident which had taken place on the night of January 9, 1999. Nilakantha Rout who drove her to Barang in a four-wheeler on the fateful night, was also present during the TIP to recognise Biban.

While the TIP continued for 30 minutes, the jail officer will appear before the court as a witness during the trial where he would give statement on whether the victim was able to identify the accused or not. “Over 10 persons having similar height were present during the TIP. Although it was difficult for me to identify him but most likely, I recognised him correctly”, said the victim.

On the other hand, a senior CBI lawyer told TNIE that even if the victim does not identify the prime accused, it will not have any significant impact on the trial as the incident had occurred over two decades back.

“CBI will not solely rely on the TIP. Earlier, two other accused Dhirendra Mohanty alias Tunia and Pradip Sahoo alias Padia were awarded life imprisonment and they had confessed that Biban was with them,” he added.

The Central agency sleuths will take Biban on one-day remand on Thursday and produce him before the court a day later. The victim said the Special CJM Court here should have granted at least three-day remand so that the investigators can thoroughly question him.

