STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Centre to aid Odisha in building port-based economy: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that Odisha coastline is going to be the hub of maritime trade.

Published: 04th March 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Union Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that Odisha coastline is going to be the hub of maritime trade.

Addressing the ‘Investment Opportunities in Odisha’ session in the Maritime India Summit 2021, he also assured all potential investors that the Centre and the Odisha government are working in tandem to make Odisha an attractive investment destination.

“With its rich maritime history, natural harbours, natural resources, long coastline and skilled manpower, Odisha is uniquely poised to be the part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat journey and contribute to the making of a 5 trillion dollar economy,” he said. In the 21st century, the global network of trade and commerce will be maritime and the Odisha coast will be the gateway. Paradip is going to be the gateway of growth of eastern part of the country.

He said Kalinganagar is being developed as a steel hub and will enable investors to set up value-added downstream facilities. “Our initiatives in the petroleum and steel sectors will provide impetus to the maritime economy in Odisha,” Pradhan said. He added that anchor industries and companies are needed for development and operations of new ports in the State and optimal utilisation of riverine and sea port area.

Pradhan said the potential for port-led blue economy will be unlocked with the multi-modal rail, road and air linkages with sea and riverine port for transport of minerals and goods at much lower logistics cost.
On petroleum sector investments, he said oil and gas central public sector enterprises have spearheaded a number of infrastructure investments in Odisha including oil refining, gas pipeline infrastructure, marketing infrastructure and city gas distribution networks.

Strict action for false medical certificate

Bhubaneswar:  The State Government on Wednesday warned stringent action against both medical practitioners and beneficiaries for false medical certificate on comorbidities for Covid-19 vaccination of comorbid persons. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra directed Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Directors under Health and Family Welfare department, Superintendent of all Government Medical Colleges and CDMOs to remain vigilant on the misuse of provisions through the false medical certificates. Since the vaccination of people aged 45 to 59 with comorbidities is subject to certification by a registered medical practitioner, he said, the doctors will have to follow the guidelines while issuing certificate of comorbid people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha maritime trade
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp