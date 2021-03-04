Centre to aid Odisha in building port-based economy: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that Odisha coastline is going to be the hub of maritime trade.

Addressing the ‘Investment Opportunities in Odisha’ session in the Maritime India Summit 2021, he also assured all potential investors that the Centre and the Odisha government are working in tandem to make Odisha an attractive investment destination.

“With its rich maritime history, natural harbours, natural resources, long coastline and skilled manpower, Odisha is uniquely poised to be the part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat journey and contribute to the making of a 5 trillion dollar economy,” he said. In the 21st century, the global network of trade and commerce will be maritime and the Odisha coast will be the gateway. Paradip is going to be the gateway of growth of eastern part of the country.

He said Kalinganagar is being developed as a steel hub and will enable investors to set up value-added downstream facilities. “Our initiatives in the petroleum and steel sectors will provide impetus to the maritime economy in Odisha,” Pradhan said. He added that anchor industries and companies are needed for development and operations of new ports in the State and optimal utilisation of riverine and sea port area.

Pradhan said the potential for port-led blue economy will be unlocked with the multi-modal rail, road and air linkages with sea and riverine port for transport of minerals and goods at much lower logistics cost.

On petroleum sector investments, he said oil and gas central public sector enterprises have spearheaded a number of infrastructure investments in Odisha including oil refining, gas pipeline infrastructure, marketing infrastructure and city gas distribution networks.

Strict action for false medical certificate

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Wednesday warned stringent action against both medical practitioners and beneficiaries for false medical certificate on comorbidities for Covid-19 vaccination of comorbid persons. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra directed Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Directors under Health and Family Welfare department, Superintendent of all Government Medical Colleges and CDMOs to remain vigilant on the misuse of provisions through the false medical certificates. Since the vaccination of people aged 45 to 59 with comorbidities is subject to certification by a registered medical practitioner, he said, the doctors will have to follow the guidelines while issuing certificate of comorbid people.