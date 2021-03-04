Containment tag removed from VSSUT hostels

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A day after it came to fore that the 25 engineering students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) had tested positive for Covid-19 due to faulty rapid antigen kits, the authorities on Wednesday lifted the micro-containment zone tag from the hostels.

However, amid the confusion, the authorities postponed another examination of final year students of the institution, scheduled to be held on the day. Earlier, the university authorities had postponed the examination of final year students, which was scheduled to be held on March 1.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge of VSSUT, BB Pati said the alternate dates for the postponed examinations, are yet to be finalized. “We have not taken a decision also on the two examinations of the final year students, which are scheduled to be held on March 7 and March 14,” he added.