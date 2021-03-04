Miscreants dig ground for hidden treasure in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Detection of a mysterious tunnel leading up to the memorial of Mayurbhanj Maharaja Sriramchandra Bhanjdeo at Madhuban triggered suspicion among the locals here on Wednesday.

Around 3 feet in length, the tunnel has its origin at the protected private land of one Fakir Nayak.

The matter came to light when the guard visited the site to water the plants and found the tunnel. He immediately informed Nayak who then alerted the locals. Baripada police rushed to the spot and started investigation.

“We suspect that the tunnel could be dug up by miscreants to steal valuables they think might be buried underneath,” said Baripada town IIC Birendra Senapati. Eight months back, Praveen Chandra Bhanj Deo had intended to shift the memorial to his own palace at Belgadia but it had faced protests.

