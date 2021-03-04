STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha border row: State to take legal advice of ex-SC Justice Ananga Patnaik

Collectors of the 14 districts have been asked to submit fortnightly confidential report on the villages in the border areas.

Published: 04th March 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Supreme Court set to resume hearing on the contempt petition against Andhra Pradesh over Kotia border dispute in the third week of March, the State government has decided to seek legal opinion of former judge of the apex court Justice Ananga Kumar Patnaik to bolster its case.

On the advice of Advocate General Ashok Parija, Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Bishnupada Sethi has directed Koraput Collector Abdaal Muhammed Akhtar to discuss the matter with Justice Patnaik. Abdaal has been asked to supply all relevant documents to Justice Patnaik.The government thought it wise to take the assistance of Justice Patnaik, who is considered to be among the best legal minds in Constitutional law, to strengthen its side in the apex court.

While the contempt petition is pending in apex court against the decision of Andhra Pradesh government to hold panchayat election in three Koita panchayat villages - Talaganjeipadar, Phatuseneri and Phagunaseneri - on February 13, repeated intrusion of Andhra Pradesh into Odisha territory violating an earlier judgement of the Supreme Court has created tension in the border villages. 

The contempt petition relates to Kotia group of villages which was a subject matter of an original suit filed by Orissa (as it was called then) in 1968 against the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh. In 2006, the apex court dismissed the suit as non-maintainable under Article 131 of the Constitution. However, the court had ordered to maintain status quo in the region.

Meanwhile, Sethi has directed district collectors of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam districts to take up annual verification of boundary stones in the border villages.

Describing the annual verification, specifically in the villages sharing boundary with neighbouring states as an important component of revenue administration, Sethi said the dispute arises as no such assessment is made by the collectors of bordering districts.

“Annual verification of boundary stones shall be taken up meticulously and if any stone is missing, steps shall be taken by the tehsildar concerned to fix the pillar,” Sethi said.Collectors of the 14 districts have been asked to submit fortnightly confidential report on the villages in the border areas.

Directives

  • Take up annual verification of boundary stones in border villages

  • Submit fortnightly confidential report on the villages 

  • Collectors  of 14 districts asked to initiate measures

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha border row Odisha Andhra border
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp