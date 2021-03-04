STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power producers seek revision in industrial water cess policy

In terms of the financial impact, the plant has to pay Rs 13.3 crore as water charges for a year whereas the actual water consumed is worth of Rs 7.7 crore.

Published: 04th March 2021 07:24 AM

Representational image of a thermal power plant (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Independent power producers (IPPs) have urged the State government to bill water charges as per the actual consumption.

Expressing concern over high water charges in Odisha in comparison to other states, the IPPs under the banner of Association of Power Producers (APP) requested the government to revisit the existing industrial water cess policy as it is adversely impacting the economics of their plants.

In a memorandum to Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra and Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das, director-general of APP Ashok Khurana said the rising input cost, costs of compliance burdens and drastic fall in the plant load factor (PLF) due to the Covid-19 pandemic is seriously affecting the business under tariff regime.

“Thermal power plants across the country are facing deep stress arising out of a multitude of factors. The steady rise of renewable energy with its ‘must-run’ status and continuously falling tariff levels have led to a severe fall in PLF of thermal power plants over the years - from 78 per cent (pc) in 2010 to 51 pc in 2021,” the letter said.

Thermal power plants in Odisha - GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd (1,050 MW), Vedanta Ltd (1,215 MW) and Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd (1,200 MW) - are facing an additional burden with regard to the high amount of water charges in comparison to other states.

Citing the example of GMR Kamalanga, Khurana said the allocated quantity of water is 22 million cum per year whereas the quantity consumed is only 58 pc of the allocated quantity.

Taking objection to the yearly increase of 10 pc on licensee fee, the IPP association said it has resulted in significant increase in water charges from Rs 4.5/cum in 2017 to Rs 6.3/cum in 2021, an increase of 40 pc. The association urged the government to revise the water cess once in five years.

Since the annual increase in water charges does not fall under the ‘Change in Law’ provision, the cost has to be borne by the generator, resulting in deteriorating financial viability.

Stating that the delayed payment surcharge (DPS) of 24 pc on IPPs is extremely high, the association urged the government to bring it down to 12 pc as in case with the DPS payment of power distribution companies to generators.

