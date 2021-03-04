STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tomato price dip worry for Kendrapara farmers

The dip in price has affected farmers of Derabisi, Mahakalapada, Garadapur, Pattamundai, Aul, Rajkanika and Rajnagar blocks.

Published: 04th March 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

A vendor selling tomato in Kendrapara town.

A vendor selling tomato in Kendrapara town. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  After potato, now the price of tomato has gone down drastically in the district forcing the farmers to resort to distress sale of the vegetable. Tomato growers of the district are selling their produce for Rs 7-Rs 10 per kg much below Rs 25-Rs 35 a few months back.

With markets now flooded with tomatoes, the price has nose-dived. In the coming days, the farmers are anticipating that the price may go down further spelling further misery, said secretary of district unit of All India Krusaka Sabha, Padmalav Das. 

The dip in price has affected farmers of Derabisi, Mahakalapada, Garadapur, Pattamundai, Aul, Rajkanika and Rajnagar blocks.  Absence of cold storage adds to the problem of farmers. This apart, absence of market linkage and availability of better quality tomatoes sources from Andhra Pradesh have only added to the farmers’ problems. 

Secretary of district unit of Krusaka Sabha, Umesh Chandra Singh said officials of Agriculture and Horticulture departments along with elected representatives must visit the villages to witness the predicament of farmers. “The authorities should fix a support price for tomatoes so that the farmers can recover their losses,” he said, adding if no steps are taken soon, the farmers will take to the streets as a mark of protest. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha tomato prices Kendrapara tomato prices
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp