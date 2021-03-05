STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After TNIE expose, Cuttack Municipal Corporation floats tender for outsourcing manpower

The allotment of work to the selected agency was to be done in a transparent manner while adhering to guidelines set by the government.

Published: 05th March 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In the eye of a storm over alleged irregularities in staff engagement, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Wednesday finally floated tender for empanelment of registered firms/agencies for providing manpower service to the civic body. The effort to streamline the manpower engagement process has come after the TNIE exposed the gross irregularities committed by the civic body in flouting all government norms in outsourcing municipal works.

The corporation has been allegedly showing undue favour to two outsourcing agencies for availing manpower for different municipal works by granting them the jobs without following the mandatory tender process since 2016. As per norms, the CMC was required to invite quotations from outsourcing agencies for engagement of manpower through open tender process. The allotment of work to the selected agency was to be done in a transparent manner while adhering to guidelines set by the government.

However, defying the rule, the civic body had engaged the two agencies for availing highly skilled, skilled and unskilled workers. The CMC paid around `10 crore to the agencies in lieu of supply of manpower during 2019-20, without any knowledge or information on the staff including sanitary workers, sweepers, motor pump operators, clerks and computer operators provided by the agencies. 

It was alleged that the agencies engaged more workers than required to reap monetary benefits. The contractual workers were not even given mandatory benefits like EPF and ESI by the agencies. A report in this regard was published in TNIE on February 12 following which the civic body is said to have floated the tender for 2021-22 financial year.

In the tender call notice, the CMC has sought bids from reputed, experienced and financially sound manpower supply companies and agencies for providing highly skilled, skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers to be engaged on contract/ daily wage basis for carrying out various day-to-day activities of the civic body for 2021-2022.   

Fire at CMC office
Cuttack: Fire broke out on the premises of Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s office ‘Bikash Bhawan’, located behind Badambadi bus stand here in the city on Thursday. Furniture and other goods kept inside three storerooms were reduced to ashes. Some staff noticed smoke emanating from the asbestos roof of the storerooms located near the engineering section at about 11 am and alerted others.

Though they tried to douse the flames by breaking locks of the doors, they could not do so due to unavailability of fire extinguishers. Later, two fire tenders were pressed into service following which the blaze could be brought under control.

TNIE Cuttack Municipal Corporation
Comments

