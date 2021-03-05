Jharsuguda cancer hospital to have PET-CT facility

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State government has informed the Orissa High Court that the 110-bed cancer hospital which is being planned on PPP mode in Jharsuguda will have a PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography – Computed Tomography) scan facility.

Steps are also being taken to introduce PET-CT scan facility at the Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) in Cuttack, Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar besides, Jharsuguda. PET-CT scan is a vital test required for detecting if a cancer cell has spread to body parts of a patient other than the initial organ. In an affidavit, Additional Chief Secretary of Health department Pradipta Mohapatra gave out details of steps being taken to offer PET- CT scan facilities in the State.

The affidavit was filed on Wednesday in pursuance of an order issued by the Court on a PIL seeking intervention for PET-CT scan facility at the AHPGIC for the relief of patients. While issuing the order on February 1, the Court said it would like to ensure that the PET CT scan facility is not only available at the AHPGIC but also in other government hospitals which cater to the needs of cancer patients.

During hearing on the matter, the Court pointed out that the affidavit did not indicate any timeline for setting up the PET-CT Scan facilities. Advocate General AK Parija submitted that a tender has been floated on February 3, 2021 to identify a PPP vendor for the PET-CT scan equipment for AHPGIC. Parija said that he will file a further affidavit of the government indicating the timeline for the remaining two hospitals.