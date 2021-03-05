Locals demand medical college, stage dharna  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Peeved over the State government’s silence over setting up of a medical college and hospital in the district, a large number of people under the banner of Kendrapara Medical College Establishment Committee staged a dharna in front of the Collector’s office on Thursday.

Convenor of the committee Ajaya Samal said during the last elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other BJD leaders had promised to set up a government medical college in the district. But nothing has yet been done in this regard, he said.

“It is high time the State government set up a medical college in the district to facilitate better healthcare for people,” social worker Paresh Das said. Senior Congress leader and former MLA of Aul Debendra Sharma, former Rajnagar MLA Ansuman Mohanty and CPI leader Ramani Ranjan Routray participated in the agitation.