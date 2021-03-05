MSME fair from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : A five-day MSME Trade Fair-2021 will commence from March 5 to 9 at IDCO Exhibition Ground here coinciding with the Entrepreneur’s Week with taking all the safety measures in accordance with Covid-19 protocol.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the fair on Friday. There will be no international participation in the fair due to Covid restriction. Maximum participation will be from within the State. Women entrepreneurs and Mission Shakti groups, startups and the food processing units are the focal sectors for this year’s event.

Keeping in view the prospective contribution of Mission Shakti groups in socio-economic development of the State, special emphasis is being given for upgrading their members into successful entrepreneurs. An MoU in this regard has been signed between MSME department and Mission Shakti. There will be five hangers with capacity of 60 stalls each. Of which, four hangers will be dedicated for startups, food processing units, Mission Shakti and PSUs.