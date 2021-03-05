One killed, 29 hurt as bus falls off Satkosia Ghat  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A passenger died and 29 sustained injuries, four of them critically, after a private bus fell off Satkosia Ghat on Thakurmunda-Anandapur road near the border of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sisir Das (30) of Kantajhar village in Jajpur district. The mishap took place at around 10 pm. The ill-fated bus was on way to Bhubaneswar from Rairangpur town. Sources said around 40 passengers had boarded the bus ‘Maa Tarini’ at Rairangpur.

However, the vehicle met with the accident at Godobhanga ghat. It is believed that the mishap may have taken place either due to reckless driving or some mechanical fault. Mahuldiha IIC Sanjay Pradhan said, police and fire personnel of Thakurmunda rushed to the spot. The injured passengers were rescued and rushed to nearby Ghasipur hospital.

The fire personnel doused the flames which had engulfed the ill-fated bus after the accident. The helper, conductor and driver of the vehicle fled. Police seized the bus and started inquiry into the incident.

IIC of Ghasipura police station Manoronjan Bisoi said five critically injured passengers were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Later, one of the injured was discharged from hospital after treatment.