By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Three members of a family were killed after the bike in which they were riding collided with a bus near Dangriguda Chowk of Golamunda block here on Thursday.

The deceased - Krusna Bag (40), wife Sukeshi (35) and daughter Supriya (8) - belonged to Turechada village. Police said the incident took place around 4 pm when the trio was returning from a function. The couple died on the spot while the daughter was declared brought dead in Dharamgarh hospital.