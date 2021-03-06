STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cool Koraput stares at harsh summer

Breaking past records in the first week of March, the day temperature touches a new high of 36 degree Celsius

Published: 06th March 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal women of Haradaguda under Borrigumma carrying water from a stream | Express

Tribal women of Haradaguda under Borrigumma carrying water from a stream | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: If the soaring temperature is any sign, a harsh summer is in store for Koraput district, known as the coolest region of Odisha. Alarm bells over a scorching summer have already started ringing with the day temperature touching a new high of 36 degree Celsius  in different pockets of the tribal-dominated district, breaking the past records in the first week of March. 

Generally, heat wave condition is experienced at both plains and hill terrains during April and May where the day temperature reaches 36 to 38 degree Celsius. In March, the weather usually remains pleasant with the temperature hovering below 34 degree C during the month.  However, residents of Koraput are reeling under scorching heat for last three days with the mercury reaching 36 degree C. In the past years, the highest temperature recorded in the same period was 33 degree C.

With the rising heat, drinking water crisis has worsened in Borrigumma, Boipariguda and Nandapur areas where people are seen rushing to local block offices for solace. Two days ago, women of Borrigumma staged a dharna in front of the block office demanding water supply to their localities.

Meanwhile, Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar has directed the line departments to remain alert 24X7 to tide over the hot conditions. He asked the officials to review the situation every day and take immediate measures.  Official sources said the administration has decided to supply water to remote areas through tankers and open special rooms for heat stroke victims in different hospitals in both rural and urban areas. 
“We have been directed to open a 24X7 control room to deal with summer woes and coordinate with different line departments,” said an official of the district emergency office.

PHEO water supply eludes Jeypore DHH
Jeypore: Water supply is essential for operating hospitals but this core requirement is yet to be addressed in district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Jeypore. The DHH is yet to be provided direct piped water connection from the Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO). As a result, both patients and staff of the hospital face a challenge to get proper water round the clock.

The DHH was set up at Jeypore’s Phulbad in 2018. Sources said the DHH authorities manage the water needs through a borewell which runs on electricity. However, with power cuts happening at regular intervals, water scarcity is reported every day at the health facility.

Though DHH officials have been demanding for PHEO water supply since long, the district administration is yet to complete the pipeline project. The existing PHEO supply pipeline has been laid one km away from the DHH near the New Bus Stand. The PHEO has to link the pipeline to the DHH for smooth water supply. DHH superintendent RN Mishra said, the matter has been reported to the administration several times in the past but PHEO action is awaited.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koraput
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp