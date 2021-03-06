Cool Koraput stares at harsh summer

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: If the soaring temperature is any sign, a harsh summer is in store for Koraput district, known as the coolest region of Odisha. Alarm bells over a scorching summer have already started ringing with the day temperature touching a new high of 36 degree Celsius in different pockets of the tribal-dominated district, breaking the past records in the first week of March.

Generally, heat wave condition is experienced at both plains and hill terrains during April and May where the day temperature reaches 36 to 38 degree Celsius. In March, the weather usually remains pleasant with the temperature hovering below 34 degree C during the month. However, residents of Koraput are reeling under scorching heat for last three days with the mercury reaching 36 degree C. In the past years, the highest temperature recorded in the same period was 33 degree C.

With the rising heat, drinking water crisis has worsened in Borrigumma, Boipariguda and Nandapur areas where people are seen rushing to local block offices for solace. Two days ago, women of Borrigumma staged a dharna in front of the block office demanding water supply to their localities.

Meanwhile, Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar has directed the line departments to remain alert 24X7 to tide over the hot conditions. He asked the officials to review the situation every day and take immediate measures. Official sources said the administration has decided to supply water to remote areas through tankers and open special rooms for heat stroke victims in different hospitals in both rural and urban areas.

“We have been directed to open a 24X7 control room to deal with summer woes and coordinate with different line departments,” said an official of the district emergency office.

PHEO water supply eludes Jeypore DHH

Jeypore: Water supply is essential for operating hospitals but this core requirement is yet to be addressed in district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Jeypore. The DHH is yet to be provided direct piped water connection from the Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO). As a result, both patients and staff of the hospital face a challenge to get proper water round the clock.

The DHH was set up at Jeypore’s Phulbad in 2018. Sources said the DHH authorities manage the water needs through a borewell which runs on electricity. However, with power cuts happening at regular intervals, water scarcity is reported every day at the health facility.

Though DHH officials have been demanding for PHEO water supply since long, the district administration is yet to complete the pipeline project. The existing PHEO supply pipeline has been laid one km away from the DHH near the New Bus Stand. The PHEO has to link the pipeline to the DHH for smooth water supply. DHH superintendent RN Mishra said, the matter has been reported to the administration several times in the past but PHEO action is awaited.

