Dept of International Affairs opens in Sambalpur varsity  

Sambalpur University on Friday opened the Department of International Affairs which it hopes would attract overseas students. 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur University on Friday opened the Department of International Affairs which it hopes would attract overseas students. Vice Chancellor (VC) Sanjiv Mittal who inaugurated the new department said the objective is to make the institution globally known and attract foreign students. The department will also work towards collaborating with different educational institutions across the globe, which will pave way for student and faculty exchange programmes in the near future.

“The exchange programme will give students of our university an international exposure. Moreover, our students will get opportunity to carry out different researches abroad,” he said.  Similarly, foreign students coming here would get to know about the people, culture and traditions of Odisha. The faculty exchange programme will also help the university secure good ranking in NAAC, the VC informed.

Recently, the university signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with eight international educational institutions including University of Dhaka in Bangadesh to expand its global outreach. More such agreements will be signed with the Department of International Affairs.

The university has also planned to construct a hostel, ‘Biju Patnaik International Students’ Home’ on the campus for overseas students soon. The hostel will have 56 rooms. “The estimated cost of the proposed hostel is around Rs 5 crore. We will request the State government to provide funds for the project,”Mittal added. Registrar Sanjaya Pattnaik, PG Council chairman Sanjat Sahu and director of the Department of International Affairs Prof Arun Acharya were present.

