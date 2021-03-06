Forests continue to burn as 233 fire points show up

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Large parts of forested areas of the State continued to report wildfire even as the Odisha government claimed that situation was well under control in Similipal Tiger Reserve.The Forest Survey of India (FSI) on Friday recorded a whopping 233 active large forest fire events in the State. The figure accounted for 25 per cent of country’s total large forest fire events recorded on the day.

More than 40 fire events were detected in Mayurbhanj district, home to STR. The fire mishaps were from Baripada, Karanjia and Rairangpur divisions which are also part of the tiger reserve. Forest fire was reported from Thakurmunda forest earlier in the day.

Similarly, Kotagarh in Baliguda division of Kandhamal also reported three forest fire mishaps. This is the second time such a large number of forest fire points have been detected in the State on a single day this month.

On March 3, the FSI Fire Alerts System that tracks large fire events across the country on real time basis using the data of SNPP-VIIRS (Suomi-National Polar-orbiting-Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite), had recorded 207 fire events in the state.

Forest officials said that the IT and GIS cell of the department at office of the PCCF at Aranya Bhawan is sending immediate information of the fire mishaps with geo-coordinates to upto forest block level for field verification and necessary follow up action at their end. The government has issued a toll free number 1800-3457-158 for transmission of information on forest fire incidents, smuggling and other forest and wildlife related issues.

Fire at Khandagiri hill

Bhubaneswar: A blaze broke out on Khandagiri hill on Friday. Chief Fire Officer Maheswar Swain and fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The fire had spread to less than one acre area before it was brought under control. Fire officers suspect the blaze could have erupted due to cigarette butts but further probe is on to ascertain the exact reason behind the accident.