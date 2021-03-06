Green panel asks Govt to probe illegal brick kilns

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Odisha government to constitute a joint committee to inquire into the illegal clay earth mining and operation of brick kilns in Jaleswar area of Balasore district. The joint committee comprising members of State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and Balasore Collector has been asked to file a status report within two months.

The principal bench of the green panel has also instructed the SPCB to look into the matter and take remedial action following due process of law. The direction came following a petition against illegal brick clay earth mining and operation of two brick kilns - Devee and Shanti - in close proximity (nearly 100 metre) of human habitation and agriculture fields in Mahammadnagar Patna under Jaleswar tehsil without the approval of the SPCB.

As per the norms prescribed by the State government, no brick kiln is allowed on forest land or agricultural land, within 500 metres from railway lines, highways, places of worship, educational institutions and healthcare centres, within 250 metre from flood embankments and 500 metre from river bank.

Similarly, no new brick kiln unit can be located within a distance of 5 km from the periphery of a town with a population of more than one lakh and 2 km from the periphery of a town with a population between 50,000 to one lakh. Although the local tehsildar and Collector were informed about the unlawful act by brick kilns, no action was taken.