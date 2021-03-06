STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

High Court forms panel to examine its staff appointment

While dealing with the requests, the government had equated the HC with its regular departments.

Published: 06th March 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed for constitution of a high-level committee to examine its requests for creation of posts of secretarial and ministerial staff by the State government. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray directed that whenever the government desires to further examine a request by the High Court, the matter would be placed before a committee comprising the secretaries of Finance, Home and Law departments, and the Registrar General of High Court. The outcome of such meeting, where the issue would be discussed, will then be communicated to the Court. The order also clarified that where the government accepts the request of Court, there would be no need to activate such mechanism.

The High Court has issued the order on a suo motu PIL related to indifferent attitude and in some cases turning down the proposals/requests for appointment of staff in the High Court by the government. The Court issued the order on Wednesday after the State counsel submitted that some kind of mechanism should be put in place to facilitate a dialogue between the HC and the government to examine the requests before arriving at a final decision. The Court had suo motu registered the PIL in 2014 after it felt the government apathy towards requests of the HC for creation of posts of secretarial and ministerial staff touched upon the independence of the judiciary in Odisha.

While dealing with the requests, the government had equated the HC with its regular departments. The Court on the other hand maintained that the HC cannot be equated with other normal government offices and the stand taken by the government amounted to causing hindrance in the justice delivery system. The bench also directed the government to file an affidavit on the unresolved issues of appointment in subordinate courts against Group-C and D posts by April 6, the date fixed for next hearing on the PIL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp