Lawyer held for court order forgery  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A lawyer has been arrested for preparing fake court order to release a seized vehicle from Jujumura police station in the district. Police said, a truck was seized by Jujumura police after a motorcyclist died in a mishap on National Highway-55 on February 19.

The truck driver was also arrested and later released. Subsequently, the truck owner hired lawyer Braja Mohan Pradhan to release the truck. Pradhan reportedly prepared a forged court order with a fake signature and stamp of the SDJM to release the vehicle.

However, police became suspicious and contacted the court officials to verify whether such an order was issued. It was found that the court order was forged. Subsequently, the lawyer was booked under sections 466 and 420 of the IPC on Thursday and later arrested.

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said the matter is under investigation. Other details will come to fore after the probe is over. The Sambalpur Bar Association has suspended the lawyer.

Family shunned for refusing to pay fine

Berhampur: A Kangaroo court in Dasapur village within Golanthara police limits has reportedly ostracised a family of nine for refusing to pay a fine of `55,000. The victim, D Sitamma and her family members met Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra and narrated their plight on Friday. Last August, Sitamma said her family picked up a quarrel with another household in the village over irrigation water to lands.

The matter was reported to Golanthara police but no action was taken. The rival family, which is influential, instigated villagers against her. The matter was placed before the village committee members which imposed a fine of `55,000 on Sitamma’s family for lodging a police complaint instead of approaching them. When Sitamma refused to pay, she and her family members were ostracised.

They are not barred from village shops while fellow villagers have stopped talking to them. Dasapur village houses over 150 families. After giving a patient hearing to Sitamma, the SP directed the Sadar sub-divisional police officer to investigate the matter. “Due to lack of awareness, such cases are often reported from rural areas. This incident will be probed immediately and action taken against those found guilty,” Mishra added.

