STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lawyer held for court order forgery  

A lawyer has been arrested for preparing fake court order to release a seized vehicle from Jujumura police station in the district. 

Published: 06th March 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A lawyer has been arrested for preparing fake court order to release a seized vehicle from Jujumura police station in the district. Police said, a truck was seized by Jujumura police after a motorcyclist died in a mishap on National Highway-55 on February 19.

The truck driver was also arrested and later released. Subsequently, the truck owner hired lawyer Braja Mohan Pradhan to release the truck. Pradhan reportedly prepared a forged court order with a fake signature and stamp of the SDJM to release the vehicle. 

However, police became suspicious and contacted the court officials to verify whether such an order was issued. It was found that the court order was forged. Subsequently, the lawyer was booked under sections 466 and 420 of the IPC on Thursday and later arrested.

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said the matter is under investigation. Other details will come to fore after the probe is over. The Sambalpur Bar Association has suspended the lawyer. 

Family shunned for refusing to pay fine
Berhampur: A Kangaroo court in Dasapur village within Golanthara police limits has reportedly ostracised a family of nine for refusing to pay a fine of `55,000. The victim, D Sitamma and her family members met Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra and narrated their plight on Friday. Last August, Sitamma said her family picked up a quarrel with another household in the village over irrigation water to lands.

The matter was reported to Golanthara police but no action was taken. The rival family, which is influential, instigated villagers against her. The matter was placed before the village committee members which imposed a fine of `55,000 on Sitamma’s family for lodging a police complaint instead of approaching them. When Sitamma refused to pay, she and her family members were ostracised.

They are not barred from village shops while fellow villagers have stopped talking to them. Dasapur village houses over 150 families. After giving a patient hearing to Sitamma, the SP directed the Sadar sub-divisional police officer to investigate the matter. “Due to lack of awareness, such cases are often reported from rural areas. This incident will be probed immediately and action taken against those found guilty,” Mishra added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp