Mo Seva Kendras to take services to people’s doorsteps

The Chief Minister said the government has developed the OdishaOne portal to ensure swift delivery of online services at these facilities.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Friday unveiled a massive network of 3,000 Mo Seva Kendras as  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually dedicated the OdishaOne portal to deliver government services at the doorsteps of people.Services under the 5T initiative were also launched by Naveen to mark the 105th birth anniversary of his legendary father and former chief minister Biju Patnaik. 

Announcing that the government is planning to set up more than 7,000 Seva Kendras across the State with at least one in each gram panchayat and one for every 25,000 population in urban areas, the CM said, people can now visit the nearby Kendras for payment of electricity and water bills, receiving necessary certificates, payment of taxes and availing various other public services.

Stating that services and dignity to people are the cornerstones of his government, Naveen said the portal (www.odishaone.gov.in) is an integrated service delivery framework for government to citizen (G2C) services. The services can be availed individually or through the common services centres (CSCs).

The Chief Minister said the government has developed the OdishaOne portal to ensure swift delivery of online services at these facilities. More than 100 services of various departments have been integrated into this platform and around 400 services will be added in future, he added. Stating that Biju Babu always wanted the benefit of technology to reach every village of Odisha, the Chief Minister said the Mo Seva Kendra is a move to empower the common people by taking services to their doorsteps. He said people can now access online services of various departments through this single portal.

The Chief Minister also interacted with several beneficiaries of Konark, Hinjili, Atabira, Nabarangpur, Bhadrak and Gajapati on the benefits to be available at Mo Seva Kendras. Secretary 5T VK Pandian and senior officials were present at the launch.

