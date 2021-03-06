STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen Patnaik unveils India’s first World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar

The State will create Odisha Skill Vision 2030 that will guide all future efforts in the skill development sector. 

Published: 06th March 2021 08:03 AM

World Skill Centre at Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the World Skill Centre (WSC) at Mancheswar here, describing it as a milestone that adds a new chapter in skill ecosystem of Odisha.India’s first and one-of-its-kind skill centre, the WSC will be a premier institute to impart advanced skills and create globally employable youth in the State, he said.The centre, built over an area of 4.5 lakh sq ft, has been developed at an investment of Rs 1,342.2 crore on a cost sharing basis with the Asian Development Bank under the Odisha Skill Development Project. 

The 18-storey state-of-the-art building with a helipad is now the tallest structure in the State.  It will provide skills training to 3000 students in eight trades. The courses include Facility Technology in Mechanical Services, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Vertical Transportation, Mechatronics, Electrical Technology, Precision engineering and Hair and Fashion Design. The State government has partnered with Institute of Technical Education Services (ITEES), Singapore to support Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) in operationalising the centre.

The Chief Minister reiterated that skill development is a top priority for the government. “Our aim is to meet the aspirations of the youth as well as create a pool of increased opportunities for them. We are intensely investing in the future of youth by creating infrastructure and mechanism for making them future ready,” he said. He stated, “The WSC will further support our endeavour by providing advance skill training to our youth and prepare them for competing at global level. It will take a lead in transformation from present to future for all ITIs and polytechnics in Odisha.” 

OSDA Chairman Subroto Bagchi said that the WSC will add a new dimension to promote Skilled-In-Odisha as a global brand. The State will create Odisha Skill Vision 2030 that will guide all future efforts in the skill development sector. Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) Minister Premananda Nayak, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, SDTE secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh and industry leaders were present at the event.

