STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

New Mission Shakti dept likely from April

Odisha will be the 2nd State after Bengal to have a separate dept for women SHGs to promote self employment

Published: 06th March 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Department of Mission Shakti is all set to start functioning from the next financial year. A year after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced formation of the department for development and empowerment of women, the State government has begun the process to make it operational from April 1.

The new department will strengthen the SHG initiatives already undertaken by different departments and bring all under one platform providing greater focus, synergy and resource mobilisation.

Now apart from the Directorate of Mission Shakti under the Women and Child Development department, the SHGs are being promoted by Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) under Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department and National Urban Livelihood Mission under Housing and Urban Development department.

The Mission Shakti Directorate, OLM and State Urban Development Agency will be brought under the new department as they work primarily for women SHGs and there will not be dual federating units. The SHGs will be federated into cluster, GP, block and district level federations as one of the 5T strategies is to
have a State level federation (SLF) of SHGs, said an official.

The department will have a Minister and Commissioner cum Secretary like any other department and it has been proposed to additionally sanction 55 new posts, including two each additional secretaries and deputy secretaries at the State level. Initially, no additional contractual manpower has been projected as it is proposed to utilise the sanctioned contractual manpower of the three agencies.

At the district level, Collector will head the District Mission Shakti unit as District Mission Shakti Director-cum-Collector, PD of DRDA will be Additional Director and responsible for executing the activities related to SHGs. The District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) will assist the PD and the ICDS supervisor will act as Mission Shakti supervisor.

Though Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have unified structure to support SHGs, Odisha will be the second State after West Bengal to have a separate department for women SHGs to promote self employment opportunities.

The Mission Shakti was launched in the State in 2001 with the objective of organising women into SHGs for holistic empowerment and targeted livelihood activities. Odisha has around six lakh SHGs having 70 lakh members with Rs 5,000 crore savings and Rs 2,000 crore annual bank exposure.

The SHGs have already been involved in collection of water and energy bills besides PDS supply and paddy procurement. The Government has already transferred several functions of 10 departments to be implemented by the SHGs.

After coming to power for the fifth consecutive time in 2019, the Naveen Patnaik Government had approved a proposal to tie up SHGs with different departments for provisioning of government services and procurement in a structured manner amounting to Rs 5,000 crore over five years to improve the fiscal status of the members of the groups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp