Orissa High Court seeks State’s reply on reservation for third gender

Published: 06th March 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought a reply from the State government on a petition seeking direction for providing two per cent reservation to the third gender in local body elections.Meera Parida, president of transgender community and social activist, had filed the petition which came up on Wednesday. 

After a preliminary hearing, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray sought from the government a reply to the petition within four weeks. Accordingly, the bench issued notice to the government and fixed April 27 as next date for hearing on the matter. 

In the petition, Meera questioned as to why the third gender cannot be given reservations in the local body elections when the Supreme Court has given the transgenders a minority status like it has to those belonging to SC and ST in 2004. More so the Election Commission of India (ECI) had given the ‘third gender’ status to community in 2009, the petition said.

The petition was filed citing the ECI’s reply to the State government’s recommendation to ensure five per cent electoral reservation for transgenders in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Assembly and municipal elections. The ECI had stated in its reply that the subject matter of reservation in local bodies is under the jurisdiction of State Election Commissions.
 

