Over one lakh senior citizens get Covid vaccine jab

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The response to Phase III of the Covid-19 vaccination drive has been impressive as over one lakh senior citizens got the jab in the State in last five days. The vaccination drive for people aged 60 plus and 45 plus with comorbidities had begun on March 1.

Of the 1,69,173 beneficiaries from both the categories who received the first dose of the vaccines so far, 1,11,337 were senior citizens and 4,724 were people with comorbidities. More than 10,000 senior citizens each have taken the vaccine shot in Ganjam, Khurda and Balasore district with Khurda topping the list with 12,464 beneficiaries.

Less than 1,000 senior citizens each have been administered the vaccines in five districts. The lowest 245 beneficiaries had showed up in Deogarh district, followed by 609 in Nayagarh, 669 in Nuapada, 690 in Angul and 868 in Sambalpur.

The Health department had conducted 236 vaccination sessions across the State on Friday. While highest 18,606 senior citizens, 1019 frontline workers (FLWs), 812 comorbid people and 301 healthcare workers (HCWs) were administered the first dose, 3341 HCWs got the second dose.

Meanwhile, the State government has directed Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and CDMOs to plan for Covid vaccination of prisoners above 60 years age and 45 plus with defined co-morbid conditions.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health PK Mohapatra said the officials have been asked to make the required arrangements on priority basis in coordination with the respective district SP and jail officials for smooth conduct of the drive.

“The vaccination can either be done in a suitable healthcare facility, or on-site on the jail premises in the presence of an MBBS doctor with adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) management essentials in place. However, the sessions have to be scheduled against a healthcare facility in CoWIN portal,” he added.