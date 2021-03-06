STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Over one lakh senior citizens get Covid vaccine jab

Less than 1,000 senior citizens each have been administered the vaccines in five districts.

Published: 06th March 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Senior citizen, Vaccination, Covid vaccine

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The response to Phase III of the Covid-19 vaccination drive has been impressive as over one lakh senior citizens got the jab in the State in last five days. The vaccination drive for people aged 60 plus and 45 plus with comorbidities had begun on March 1.

Of the 1,69,173 beneficiaries from both the categories who received the first dose of the vaccines so far, 1,11,337 were senior citizens and 4,724 were people with comorbidities. More than 10,000 senior citizens each have taken the vaccine shot in Ganjam, Khurda and Balasore district with Khurda topping the list with 12,464 beneficiaries. 

Less than 1,000 senior citizens each have been administered the vaccines in five districts. The lowest 245 beneficiaries had showed up in Deogarh district, followed by 609 in Nayagarh, 669 in Nuapada, 690 in Angul and 868 in Sambalpur.

The Health department had conducted 236 vaccination sessions across the State on Friday. While highest 18,606 senior citizens, 1019 frontline workers (FLWs), 812 comorbid people and 301 healthcare workers (HCWs) were administered the first dose, 3341 HCWs got the second dose.     

Meanwhile, the State government has directed Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and CDMOs to plan for Covid vaccination of prisoners above 60 years age and 45 plus with defined co-morbid conditions.

Additional Chief Secretary,  Health PK Mohapatra said the officials have been asked to make the required arrangements on priority basis in coordination with the respective district SP and jail officials for smooth conduct of the drive.

“The vaccination can either be done in a suitable healthcare facility, or on-site on the jail premises in the presence of an MBBS doctor with adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) management essentials in place. However, the sessions have to be scheduled against a healthcare facility in CoWIN portal,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp