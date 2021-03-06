Rich tributes to Biju Babu on birth anniv

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/SAMBALPUR: Rich tributes poured in for former Chief Minister and legendary leader Biju Patnaik on the occasion of his 105th birth anniversary on Friday. In Ganjam district, students of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) developed a 3D graphics sculpture of the visionary as a mark of tribute.

In an innovative technique that combined computer graphics, welding, grinding, cutting and painting, this experimental sculpture was an apt tribute to Biju Babu,” said Panigrahy. Similarly, the National Service Scheme (NSS) wing of Sambalpur University carried out a plantation drive on the premises of the institution while celebrating Biju Babu’s birth anniversary.

The programme started after garlanding the statue of the leader. Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal was the chief guest while Director of VSSUT, Burla Lalit Meher was the guest of honour. Teachers, staff and students of NSS wing were present.