Rourkela Government Hospital doctor tests positive after completing Covid vaccine schedule 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A senior contractual doctor of Rourkela Government Hospital has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, three weeks after receiving the second dose of vaccine. The 71-year-old doctor had taken the first dose of vaccine (Covishield) on January 16 and the booster dose on February 15.

However, on March 3, he developed cough and went for a rapid antigen test which came out Covid-19 positive. He then went for RT-PCR test, which also confirmed his Covid-19 positive status on Thursday evening.

“I developed dry cough and initially thought it to be a symptom of heart problem given my age. I went for Covid-19 test after being suggested by a fellow doctor and tested positive,” he said. The doctor said he has no idea how he contracted the infection.

“During rush hour at the OPD, I used to be surrounded by patients who would not obey safety guidelines. I think I might have contracted the virus from some patients,” he said. He is currently under medication in home isolation.

State Health and Family Welfare department sources said, there are no other symptoms apart from cough. He has no fever. His health condition is being monitored. “He is 71 years old. It is possible that immune response to vaccine may have been poor, “ said an official.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health PK Mohapatra said, an antibody test will be done for him to evaluate his condition and ascertain the true status of infection. The test will be carried out by Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR), he added.

