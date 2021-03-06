STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rourkela Government Hospital doctor tests positive after completing Covid vaccine schedule 

A senior contractual doctor of Rourkela Government Hospital has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, three weeks after receiving the second dose of vaccine. 

Published: 06th March 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Health official displays a Covishield vaccine at BBMP head office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

Health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  A senior contractual doctor of Rourkela Government Hospital has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, three weeks after receiving the second dose of vaccine. The 71-year-old doctor had taken the first dose of vaccine (Covishield) on January 16 and the booster dose on February 15.

However, on March 3, he developed cough and went for a rapid antigen test which came out Covid-19 positive. He then went for RT-PCR test, which also confirmed his Covid-19 positive status on Thursday evening. 

“I developed dry cough and initially thought it to be a symptom of heart problem given my age. I went for Covid-19 test after being suggested by a fellow doctor and tested positive,” he said. The doctor said he has no idea how he contracted the infection.

“During rush hour at the OPD, I used to be surrounded by patients who would not obey safety guidelines. I think I might have contracted the virus from some patients,” he said.  He is currently under medication in home isolation. 

State Health and Family Welfare department sources said, there are no other symptoms apart from cough. He has no fever. His health condition is being monitored. “He is 71 years old. It is possible that immune response to vaccine may have been poor, “ said an official.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health PK Mohapatra said, an antibody test will be done for him to evaluate his condition and ascertain the true status of infection. The test will be carried out by Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR), he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Government Hospital Covid vaccine Covishield
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp