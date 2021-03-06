STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ZP member accused of cheating  

Two women of Erasama block have accused a Zilla Parishad (ZP) member of duping them of Rs 2 lakhs under the pretext of jobs. 

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Two women of Erasama block have accused a Zilla Parishad (ZP) member of duping them of Rs 2 lakhs under the pretext of jobs.  According to a complaint lodged with the police, Diptiranjan Kunar had allegedly promised a job for the victim Matagini Sethi’s son in IOCL refinery at Paradip and demanded Rs 1 lakh for the same.

Sethi paid Rs 50,000 upfront and promised to pay the remaining amount after receiving the appointment letter. On November 24, 2020, Kunar sent an SMS to Sethi saying that the earlier she paid another ` 50,000, the sooner her son would get the letter to which Sethi obliged. 

Similarly, Kunar is charged with taking Rs 90,000 from Tapaswini Sethi last year promising her a job. 
IIC Prasant Majhi said, “We have registered a case against Kunar but he is yet to be arrested due to lack of evidence.”

