Ahead of Shivaratri, Lingaraj sevayats threaten stir

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Sevayats of Lord Lingaraj have threatened to suspend all rituals of the Lingaraj shrine prior to Maha Shivaratri if the district administration and Endowment Commission do not resolve the dispute over observance of rituals like ‘Handi Bhanga’, Chandan Yatra and Sital Sasthi.

The rituals have been suspended since 2015 due to the dispute between Khuntia and Malia servitors of both the Lingaraj and Kapileswar temples. Members of Brahmana Nijog and Pujapanda Nijog of Lingaraj temple said if the district administration and Endowment Commission do not take steps to resolve the dispute and restore the rituals, they will stop all other rituals related to Lord Lingaraj from Wednesday in protest.

Secretary of Brahmana Nijog Biranchi Narayan Pati said with non-observance of the rituals, there has been a break in the centuries-old tradition of the temple. “At a time when the State government is keen on bringing in the Lingaraj Temple Act, 2020, for proper administration of the shrine, why has it not yet taken measures to resolve the dispute and resume the rituals which are an integral part of the 11th century shrine”, he asked.

He added that despite a ruling by the Orissa High Court directing the Endowment Commission to make provision for smooth conduct of the rituals, no steps have been taken by the officials concerned. The Lingaraj and Kapileswar temples are related in many ways as far as rituals are concerned.