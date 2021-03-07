Odisha: Bodies of woman, daughter recovered from village well

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The bodies of a woman and her four-year-old daughter were recovered from a well in Kaudiguda village within Mathili police limits on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Moti Kaudi (35), wife of Hari Khara and her daughter Rajanti. Police said both the mother and the daughter had gone to sleep on Friday night after having dinner along with others in the family.

However, they could not be found in the house in the morning. Their family members searched for them in areas near the house but could not locate them. Their bodies were later found floating in a well in the village.

On being informed, personnel of Mathili police and Fire department rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies from the well. As Rajanti was found tied to Moti’s waist, it is suspected the latter may have died by suicide by jumping into the well along with her daughter.

A police official said prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide, but the exact reason of the death of the mother-daughter duo can be ascertained after postmortem and investigation.