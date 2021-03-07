Olive ridley turtle conservation: Expert team interacts with stakeholders  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A three-member expert team, constituted by the Orissa High Court, visited Gahirmatha marine sanctuary on Saturday to assess measures undertaken by both Forest and Fisheries department for conservation of endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles. The team comprises sea turtle researcher of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Kartik Shankar, Susanta Nanda, Director, Environment of Forest department and advocate Mohit Agarwal. The members interacted with the locals, officials and fishermen.

President of Odisha Masyajibi Forum, Narayan Haldar told the team that livelihood of around 30,000 fishermen of the district has been affected due to the fishing ban imposed by the government 20 km off the coast within the marine sanctuary from November 21 last year to May 31. “The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) of Supreme Court in 2004 had directed State government to provide alternate source of income to fishermen before imposing the ban but authorities are yet to provide such options to the affected fisherfolks,” he said.

Haldar said deaths of turtles are caused by trawlers since they are not fitted with turtle excluder devices. The traditional fishermen are not responsible for deaths of the marine species, he added. Bhitarkanika DFO Bikash Ranjan Das told the expert team that Olive Ridley turtles arrive at Gahirmatha coast November onwards for nesting.

Dead turtles are seen on the beaches and these casualties are ascribed to incidental kill due to suffocation in fishing nets of trawlers or injury by propellers of trawlers. Carcasses found on a beach are not necessarily due to death occurring in that area. Often the carcases drift towards shore by wind from far off areas, he said.

The division has set up 14 onshore and two offshore camps for protection of turtles. As many as 406 carcasses have been recovered till February 23 within the park limits, he said, adding the Forest department has seized 30 fishing vessels and arrested 167 fishermen for illegally fishing within the marine sanctuary. Agarwal said the team will soon submit its report to the High Court.

