STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Gupteswar out of bounds for visitors amid Covid fear

With fears of a second coronavirus wave looming large, Koraput administration has imposed  a ban on gatherings in the famous Gupteswar shrine ahead of Mahashivratri.

Published: 07th March 2021 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Gupteswar temple

Gupteswar temple

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  With fears of a second coronavirus wave looming large, Koraput administration has imposed  a ban on gatherings in the famous Gupteswar shrine ahead of Mahashivratri. The limestone cave is located in Boipariguda block of Koraput and draws lakhs of people from across the State as well as neighbouring Chattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh to have a glimpse of the 8-ft Shivalinga. 

In an order issued on Saturday, Koraput Collector Md. Abdaal Akhtar has directed to restrict assembly of people in the temple area and ban entry of outsiders from March 9 to 12. Only the priests and sevayats of the 17th-century shrine will be allowed to carry out the customary Shivaratri rituals amid precautionary measures. 

The administration directed Jeypore Sub-Collector Hema Kanta Say to ensure law and order situation at the place and prevent breach of safety norms. It has also requested  Collector of neighbouring Bastar in Chhattisgarh to restrict people from crossing the border and visiting the temple during Shivaratri.

Police has also been directed to monitor entry of people from the neighbouring state via river route.  Over a lakh visitors throng Gupteswar during Shivaratri to seek divine blessings as well as witness the local fair which is touted to be biggest in southern Odisha. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gupteswar shrine
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp