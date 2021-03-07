Gupteswar out of bounds for visitors amid Covid fear

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With fears of a second coronavirus wave looming large, Koraput administration has imposed a ban on gatherings in the famous Gupteswar shrine ahead of Mahashivratri. The limestone cave is located in Boipariguda block of Koraput and draws lakhs of people from across the State as well as neighbouring Chattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh to have a glimpse of the 8-ft Shivalinga.

In an order issued on Saturday, Koraput Collector Md. Abdaal Akhtar has directed to restrict assembly of people in the temple area and ban entry of outsiders from March 9 to 12. Only the priests and sevayats of the 17th-century shrine will be allowed to carry out the customary Shivaratri rituals amid precautionary measures.

The administration directed Jeypore Sub-Collector Hema Kanta Say to ensure law and order situation at the place and prevent breach of safety norms. It has also requested Collector of neighbouring Bastar in Chhattisgarh to restrict people from crossing the border and visiting the temple during Shivaratri.

Police has also been directed to monitor entry of people from the neighbouring state via river route. Over a lakh visitors throng Gupteswar during Shivaratri to seek divine blessings as well as witness the local fair which is touted to be biggest in southern Odisha.

