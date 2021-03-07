Irate farmers of Jagatsinghpur block pile up paddy sacks in front of Collector’s residence

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Anguished over non-procurement of paddy at the mandis due to invalid tokens, farmers of Jagatsinghpur block vented their ire by piling up sacks of paddy in front of the residence of the district Collector on Saturday. Expressing outrage, farmers of Chadeigaon and Tumba Andheisahi villages in the block said they have been unable to sell their paddy stock due to delay in procurement by Salijanaga primary cooperative society which has resulted in expiry of tokens.

The district administration decided to open total 107 paddy procurement centres (PPC) in different areas for kharif paddy sale, and about 39,276 farmers registered online. But there has been widespread resentment among them as the tokens supplied by the Civil Supplies department are becoming invalid due to delay in procurement.

Each token is valid for 30 days and against it a farmer can sell over 50 quintal paddy. But expired tokens have led to distress sale. Sources said many farmers have sold paddy to local traders at prices as low as Rs 1350-Rs 1400 per quintal against the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1860.

Farmers under the banner of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan alleged that non-sale of paddy is turning a nightmare for many. One Jatadhari Acharaya said,”I had received a token to sell 53 quintal paddy in January but it expired last month”. Another farmer Jogendra Acharya said due to invalid token, he has been forced to sell over 45 quintal paddy to local businessmen at throwaway rate.

Reportedly, over 827 farmers in the district have failed to sell nearly 18,969 quintal paddy due to expired tokens. Apart from that, deduction of 2 to 5 kg per quintal by millers on grounds of moisture and impurities has been a serious concern. Earlier, the administration had decided to install paddy cleaner at local PPCs to separate impurities but nothing has been done in this regard.

Moreover, there is provision that one farmer can sell 13 quintal of paddy per acre in non-irrigated land and 19 quintal per acre in irrigated land. But technical glitches too have marred the procurement process. One farmer Krushna Mallick hailing from Sikhar village in Naugaon block said he had received message to sell only 7 quintal paddy in the local PPC while he had 80 quintals to sell.

Another farmer Gayendra Mohanty from the same area also alleged that he received a token to sell only 4.55 quintal while he had 60 quintal to sell as per his land measurement. For Kharif 2020-2021, it has been targeted to procure 8,52,94,117 metric tonne paddy from local farmers for which 28 millers have been pressed into service by the Civil Supplies department.

On receiving information about the stir, Jagatsinghpur Sub Collector Dharmendra Mallick, District Civil Supplies Officer Bibekananda Korkora and other officials reached the site and tried to pacify the agitating farmers while assuring them to renew the tokens.