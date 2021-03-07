STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Irate farmers of Jagatsinghpur block pile up paddy sacks in front of Collector’s residence

The district administration decided to open total 107 paddy procurement centres (PPC) in different areas for kharif paddy sale, and about 39,276 farmers registered online.

Published: 07th March 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Agitating farmers with sacks of unsold paddy in front of Collector’s residence

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Anguished over non-procurement of paddy at the mandis due to invalid tokens, farmers of Jagatsinghpur block vented their ire by piling up sacks of paddy in front of the residence of the district Collector on Saturday. Expressing outrage, farmers of Chadeigaon and Tumba Andheisahi villages in the block said they have been unable to sell their paddy stock due to delay in procurement by Salijanaga primary cooperative society which has resulted in expiry of tokens. 

The district administration decided to open total 107 paddy procurement centres (PPC) in different areas for kharif paddy sale, and about 39,276 farmers registered online. But there has been widespread resentment among them as the tokens supplied by the Civil Supplies department are becoming invalid due to delay in procurement.

Each token is valid for 30 days and against it a farmer can sell over 50 quintal paddy. But expired tokens have led to distress sale. Sources said many farmers have sold paddy to local traders at prices as low as Rs 1350-Rs 1400 per quintal against the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1860. 

Farmers under the banner of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan alleged that non-sale of paddy is turning a nightmare for many. One Jatadhari Acharaya said,”I had received a token to sell 53 quintal paddy in January but it expired last month”. Another farmer Jogendra Acharya said due to invalid token, he has been forced to sell over 45 quintal paddy to local businessmen at throwaway rate. 

Reportedly, over 827 farmers in the district have failed to sell nearly 18,969 quintal paddy  due to expired tokens. Apart from that, deduction of 2 to 5 kg per quintal by millers on grounds of moisture and impurities has been a serious concern. Earlier, the administration had decided to install paddy cleaner at local PPCs to separate impurities but nothing has been done in this regard.

Moreover, there is provision that one farmer can sell 13 quintal of paddy per acre in non-irrigated land and 19 quintal per acre in irrigated land. But technical glitches too have marred the procurement process. One farmer Krushna Mallick hailing from Sikhar village in Naugaon block said he had received message to sell only 7 quintal paddy in the local PPC while he had 80 quintals to sell.  

Another farmer Gayendra Mohanty from the same area also alleged that he received a token to sell only 4.55 quintal while he had 60 quintal to sell as per his land measurement. For Kharif 2020-2021, it has been targeted to procure 8,52,94,117 metric tonne paddy from local farmers for which 28 millers have been pressed into service by the Civil Supplies department. 

On receiving information about the stir, Jagatsinghpur Sub Collector Dharmendra Mallick, District Civil Supplies Officer Bibekananda Korkora and other officials reached the site and tried to pacify the agitating farmers while assuring them to renew the tokens. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
paddy farmers
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp