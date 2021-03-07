Mission Shakti department gets Odisha Cabinet stamp

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Cabinet on Saturday approved creation of a separate Mission Shakti department to help in strengthening the self-help group (SHG) initiatives undertaken by different agencies of the government and bring it under one platform to provide greater focus, synergy and avoid duplication in activities.

Describing it as a momentous occasion in the transformative journey of Mission Shakti, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the initiative which started as a scheme has now become a department to carry forward the revolution with greater focus. “Mission Shakti is now synonymous with women’s empowerment, transforming lives of millions,” he said.

The Chief Minister had announced on International Women’s Day last year that a separate department for women SHGs will be created by the government. Minister for Women, Child Development and Mission Shakti Tukuni Sahu said the new department will help ensure linkages at all levels and establish effective interactive platforms between the community and government for strengthening the SHG movement across the State.

This will avoid conflict of command, ensure better service delivery, effective monitoring and optimum utilisation of human resources, she said. The department, which will contribute towards overall administration and programmatic coordination of SHG-centric development schemes, will start functioning from April 1.

Staff working under the Directorate of Mission Shakti and Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) will come under the new department. The department will work for SHGs and their federations in both rural and urban areas.

Mission Shakti department gets Cabinet stamp

The Cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister also approved several other proposals including creation of two new Excise districts, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, and investment of Rs 637.45 crore to strengthen power infrastructure at Paradip to meet the demand of the Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) project.

Besides, the Cabinet cleared proposals for implementation of 10 mega rural piped water supply projects in Aul, Rajkanika, Chilika, Tangi, Banpur, Khurda, Jatni, Gondia, Bhuban, Golaminda, Jajpur and Binjharpur blocks at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,085 crore.

