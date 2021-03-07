STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa HC orders probe into Radhaballav mutt property

The Orissa High Court has ordered a judicial probe by a district judge into allegations of misappropriation of properties of Sri Radhaballav mutt in Puri.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has ordered a judicial probe by a district judge into allegations of misappropriation of properties of Sri Radhaballav mutt in Puri. The Court directed the probe on a petition filed by Baikuntha Mohapatra, a former disciple of the mutt, alleging serious mismanagement of the mutt.

The Deputy Commissioner had conducted an inquiry and submitted a report indicating that the Mahant was receiving income from different sources of the property of mutt and misappropriated the same for his personal use, leading a luxurious lifestyle. It is a fit case for formation of advisory board in order to safeguard the mutt properties, the report stated. 

According to the case records, the Commissioner of Endowments had ordered an inquiry into another complaint filed by one Purna  Chandra Pradhan. The Inspector of Endowments inquired into the complaint and reported that no gross irregularities has been committed by the Mahant nor any mismanagement has been detected which will attract a proceeding under the Odisha Hindu Religious Endowments Act, 1951. 

Subsequently, the Commissioner rejected the complaint on March 20, 2020, observing that the allegations are unfounded and baseless. Following which, Baikuntha had challenged the Commissioner order in High Court.

The division bench of Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Panigrahi said, “Instead of hearing all the complaints analogously to avoid contradiction view as the inquiries were conducted in relation to one institution and allegations are in relation to mismanagement by the Mahant, the Commissioner of Endowments has passed the impugned order; therefore, we feel it proper to direct the District Judge, Khurda to inquire into the allegations”.

The High Court has directed the district judge to inquire into the allegations and furnish a fresh report within a period of six weeks. The Court has posted the matter to April 26 for hearing along with the inquiry report.

