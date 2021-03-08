51 missing children rescued

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police rescued 51 missing children in the State on Saturday. As part of a special drive, 43 girls and eight boys were rescued and handed over to their parents/guardians. The second such special drive this year to trace missing children was launched on February 28 and will conclude on March 8. Police had rescued 894 missing children including 800 girls and 94 boys in a special drive launched between January 18 and 25 in the State.