STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ensure schools adhere to RTE norms: Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh to govt

It is alleged that thousands of children, who are eligible to receive free education in schools have been deprived of the benefit with the State government looking the other way.

Published: 08th March 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Students wearing masks attend a class after schools resumed for the students of classes 1st to 5th with certain COVID-19 safety guidelines. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Members of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh, a State-level parents’ body, on Sunday urged the government to ensure private schools adhere to guidelines of Right to Education Act-2009 and possess certificates as mandated by the School and Mass Education department. 

Most private institutions in the district do not possess the mandatory certificate of recognition and no objection certificate, granted by the School and Mass Education departmentm the Mahasangh said at a meeting held here on the day and came out against the monopoly of such schools whose owners have been minting money by breaking rules. 

It is alleged that thousands of children, who are eligible to receive free education in schools have been deprived of the benefit with the State government looking the other way. There are 238 private unaided schools in Paradip, Jagatsinghpur, Kujang, Raghunathpur, Tirtol, and other areas.  Under Right to Education Act-2009, privately managed schools are required to reserve 25 per cent seats for children belonging to ‘weaker section and disadvantaged group.’ While 15 per cent seats are required to be reserved for the disadvantaged, the rest 10 per cent is for children belonging to weaker sections of the society. 

It is also mandatory for private primary and high schools to provide free and compulsory education to all children from the age of six to 16 years as it is their fundamental right.  Private schools are required to prescribe NCERT books to their students but a few adhere to the norm and often ask their students to buy books of other publications. 

The Mahasangha urged the government to ensure that all private schools functioning in the district possess the mandatory certificate of registration, no-objection certificate, prescribe their students to buy NCERT books and adhere to guidelines of the Right to Education Act.  Mahasangha chairman Basudev Bhatt, who attended the meeting through video-conferencing, warned of agitation if the demands are not met. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh Odisha government Right to Education Act 2009
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp