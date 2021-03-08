STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Field staff sweat it out as fire spreads in forests of Angul     

The worst inferno was detected from Athmallik where 49 fire points were reported

Published: 08th March 2021 10:20 AM

Forest personnel engaged in fire fighting in Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary of Balasore district I Express

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Raging fire has engulfed forests in Angul district as Forest department field staff make all out effort to control the damage inflicted by the inferno. The district has three forest divisions, Angul, Satkosia and Athmallik and two ranges Pallahara and Khamar which come under Deogarh division. What’s worrying is that incidence of wildfire has been reported from all the divisions and ranges where it has caused damage to green cover.

Fire was reported from two out of the five ranges in Satkosia. However, the blaze was doused by the Forest department. Similarly, in Pampasar and Gillinda ranges of the division, the fire was doused by the department’s personnel with the help of locals. What came as a relief for the department and locals, wildlife in the forests were not affected. “Animals in Satkosia are safe as there are several water bodies in the division,” said DFO Ravi Meena. 

The worst inferno was detected from Athmallik where 49 fire points were reported, as per data available with the Forest Survey of India. However, the flames were doused by the Forest department with help of locals, said DFO S Ananda. 

The DFO said, FSI had alerted on Friday night that fire had broken out at 40 points in Athmallik division, Handappa being the worst hit. As many as 50 squads of Forest department along with locals were engaged in fighting the flame which was doused by Saturday afternoon,” he said.  Fire has also been reported from six ranges in Angul division except at Talcher and Kaniha where measures were taken to control it. Efforts are on to douse the fire at Pallahara where Malyagiri region is impacted. 
 

Angul district forest fire
