Illegal brick kilns continue to thrive in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as illegal brick kilns have sprung up across the blocks in gross violation of all environmental norms, the district administration has turned a blind eye to the menace. Despite restrictions imposed by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), over 10,000 brick kilns are operating without environmental clearance in 15 tehsils of the district. Highest number of illegal brick kilns have been reported from Niali, Kantapada, Cuttack Sadar, Kissan Nagar, Nischintakoili and Mahanga tehsil areas.

Most of these brick kilns, set up in agriculture land close to habitations, schools, temples and monuments protected either by the State Archeology department or Archeological Survey of India, are being run by some influential persons in connivance with the local revenue officials.

The operators prefer the summer season for intensifying brick making as the drying process of the clay is easier. They also draw groundwater illegally. “While use of wood in brick kilns is one of the causes of deforestation, huge volume of carbon dioxide emitting from burning of coal and wood is polluting the atmosphere thereby causing respiratory related diseases in the localities,” said environment activist and retired teacher Pradipta Kumar Acharya of Ishani Bramhapur in Kissan Nagar.

The kilns generate enormous heat and add to temperature rise in their vicinity. Besides, the regular movement of vehicles especially trucks and tractors to transport the bricks has damaged rural roads, apart from causing air pollution, he added.

Locals alleged that repeated complaints in this regard to local tehsildars have not yielded any result.

“Instead of curbing the menace, the revenue officials are encouraging the unscrupulous businessmen to continue the illegal trade till arrival of rainy season by imposing a minimum amount of fine or taking bribe,” they alleged.

Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, however, said efforts are on to curb the illegal brick kilns. A dedicated squad comprising officials of revenue, OSPCB and Directorate of Factories and Boilers will be formed soon to crackdown against the illegal activities during the summer season, he added.