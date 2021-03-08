Irate villagers detain cops who went to seize hidden ganja from Odisha village

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A team of police personnel including Putusing IIC Padma Muthu was detained by villagers of Sankiri in Rayagada’s Gunupur block for several hours on Saturday night.

The IIC and her team had gone to the village to seize ganja kept hidden in a house. However, angry villagers, mostly women, detained them and blocked the village road with boulders and logs.

On being informed about the incident, Gunupur SDPO Raj Kishore Das reached the village with a police team on Sunday morning and rescued the detained cops.

