ISRO’s S-TIC may come up at NIT-R, team to visit today  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) could be the next destination of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to set up a Space Technology Incubation Centre (S-TIC).

A team of ISRO officials is scheduled to visit the institute in this regard on Monday. Institute sources said, ISRO has evinced interest in NIT-R as a venue for the incubation centre with an aim to attract and nurture young scholars with innovative ideas and aptitude for research.

The venture will also support youths to initiate startups in the field of space technology and applications while developing academia-industry ecosystem for space technology. Prof Susmita Das of NIT-R, also coordinator of S-TIC, confirmed the visit of the ISRO team which will visit all departments and facilities of the institute while interacting with faculties and students.

