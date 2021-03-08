Jammu and Kashmir tourism department holds road show to woo tourists in city

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to attract domestic tourists, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department on Saturday organised a grand roadshow in Bhubaneswar. A detailed presentation, various short films on known and off-beat destinations of J&K and the floating luxury- The Grand Kashmiri Houseboats were also screened on the occasion.

Buoyed by the encouraging rush of tourists during the winter, the department has kick-started extensive spring and summer tourism promotional campaigns across major cities of the country. “The department has initiated several measures for revival of tourism sector and that have borne fruit as domestic tourists have visited during winters and enjoyed snow in Gulmarg, Srinagar, Pahalgam, Patnitop, Sanasar, Natha Top, Sonmarg and Doodhpathri,” said Deputy Director (Tourism Publicity) Ideel Saleem said.

Before Bhubaneswar road show held along with Bangalore and Bhopal, the J&K tourism officials had organised a successful road show in Ahmedabad. They have planned similar events in Indore, Chennai, Raipur, Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Varanasi, Nagpur and other cities in the coming days.

Chairman of Kashmir Houseboat Owners’ Association Hamid Wagnoo said houseboats are the major attraction for tourists who visit the valley. “This year, we are offering special seasonal discounts on our houseboat accommodations. Odisha has always remained one of the major markets from where a large number of travellers visit J&K,” he added.