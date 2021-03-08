STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jammu and Kashmir tourism department holds road show to woo tourists in city

In a bid to attract domestic tourists, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department on Saturday organised a grand road show in Bhubaneswar.

Published: 08th March 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

A Kashmiri boatman clears snow after parking his boat in the Dal Lake after overnight snowfall in Srinagar.

A Kashmiri boatman clears snow after parking his boat in the Dal Lake after overnight snowfall in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  In a bid to attract domestic tourists, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department on Saturday organised a grand roadshow in Bhubaneswar. A detailed presentation, various short films on known and off-beat destinations of J&K and the floating luxury- The Grand Kashmiri Houseboats were also screened on the occasion.

Buoyed by the encouraging rush of tourists during the winter, the department has kick-started extensive spring and summer tourism promotional campaigns across major cities of the country. “The department has initiated several measures for revival of tourism sector and that have borne fruit as domestic tourists have visited during winters and enjoyed snow in Gulmarg, Srinagar, Pahalgam, Patnitop, Sanasar, Natha Top, Sonmarg and Doodhpathri,” said Deputy Director (Tourism Publicity) Ideel Saleem said.

Before Bhubaneswar road show held along with Bangalore and Bhopal, the J&K tourism officials had organised a successful road show in Ahmedabad. They have planned similar events in Indore, Chennai, Raipur, Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Varanasi, Nagpur and other cities in the coming days. 

Chairman of Kashmir Houseboat Owners’ Association Hamid Wagnoo said houseboats are the major attraction for tourists who visit the valley. “This year, we are offering special seasonal discounts on our houseboat accommodations. Odisha has always remained one of the major markets from where a large number of travellers visit J&K,” he added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department roadshow Bhubaneswar
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp